First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 78,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

