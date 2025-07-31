First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWP opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $143.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

