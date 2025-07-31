First National Trust Co Purchases 4,066 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

