First National Trust Co Sells 5,396 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Trust Co cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $15,378,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $114.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $114.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

