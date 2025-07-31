First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 417,113 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,966,000 after purchasing an additional 391,525 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 302,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,057,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $11,054,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

