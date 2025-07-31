First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FMB stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.