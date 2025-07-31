First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.03 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $49.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.