First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $73.71 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

