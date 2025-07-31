First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 122,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 121,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.59 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.