Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,552 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

