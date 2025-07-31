Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,245 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

