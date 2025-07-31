Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,198 American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QGRO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $110.98. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

