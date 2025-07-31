Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,609 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 201.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

