Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,065,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,268.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.48 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

