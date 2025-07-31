Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,512 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after buying an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 2,386,242 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,202 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

