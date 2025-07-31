Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,338,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.1%

CATH stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $77.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $991.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

