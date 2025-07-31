Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $31.49 on Thursday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

