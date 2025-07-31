Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $799.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

