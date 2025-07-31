Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 659,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandi LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,604,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $289.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

