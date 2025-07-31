Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

