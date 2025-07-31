Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 808 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $436,000. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,992,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,855.9% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

