Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 285.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 280,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,378,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FQAL opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $71.62.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

