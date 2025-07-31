Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

