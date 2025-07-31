Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $742.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

