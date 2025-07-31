Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

IYY opened at $154.84 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $116.99 and a 12-month high of $155.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

