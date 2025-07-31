Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 275,257 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

