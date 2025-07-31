GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,225 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN opened at $4.46 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.