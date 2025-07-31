Gen Digital (GEN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Gen Digital to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.540 EPS.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gen Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. Gen Digital has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 37.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

