Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after acquiring an additional 747,639 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,741,000 after buying an additional 402,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,781,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after buying an additional 285,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,890,000 after buying an additional 160,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $109.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

