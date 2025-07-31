Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 788 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $123.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

