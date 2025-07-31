Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 13,393 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 580.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80,886 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

