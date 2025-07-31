Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 38,309 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,309 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,414,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,898,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 78,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,194,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after buying an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

