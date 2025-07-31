Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

