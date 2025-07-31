Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VPU opened at $184.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $185.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

