Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 12,729.6% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQAL opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $667.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

