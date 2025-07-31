Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.