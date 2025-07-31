Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

