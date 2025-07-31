Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $292.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

