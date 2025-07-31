Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,881,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,425,000 after buying an additional 94,556 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 405,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 75,842 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $164.01 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.13.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

