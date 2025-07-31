Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,991 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,773,000 after buying an additional 235,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,703,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,880,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after buying an additional 403,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 403,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

