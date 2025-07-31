Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,361 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $217.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $226.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

