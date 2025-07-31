Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 67,894 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 474.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

