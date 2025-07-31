Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $173,252,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after purchasing an additional 612,628 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,369,000 after purchasing an additional 606,410 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,073,000 after purchasing an additional 519,136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.