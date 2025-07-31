Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,355 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IJH stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

