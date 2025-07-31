Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 34,074.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

