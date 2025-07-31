Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,983 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Gold Fields worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,507,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,164,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 1,594.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,486,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 772,928 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

GFI stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

