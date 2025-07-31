Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,337 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

