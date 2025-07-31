Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 165.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 84,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.
Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 1.7%
Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.
Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSBD
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs BDC
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.