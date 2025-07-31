Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 165.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 84,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 1.7%

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

