GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 371,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 236,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

