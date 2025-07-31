GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 241.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Onespan were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onespan by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

